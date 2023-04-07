Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Columbus, NE
