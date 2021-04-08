The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at …
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Columbus. It looks like it…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Loo…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Windy with rain showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally…
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…