Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

