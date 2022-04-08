Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.