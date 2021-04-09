Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at …
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Windy with rain showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Columbus. It looks like it…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Loo…
For the drive home in Columbus: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to NW a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…