Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

