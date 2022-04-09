Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.