The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day…
For the drive home in Columbus: Generally fair. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day…