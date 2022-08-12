Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.