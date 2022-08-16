Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Columbus, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

