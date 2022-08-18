 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

