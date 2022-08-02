 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

