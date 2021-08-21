Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…
For the drive home in Columbus: Generally fair. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatu…