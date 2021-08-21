 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News