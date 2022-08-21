The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Columbus, NE
