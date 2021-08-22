Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.