The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clou…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…