Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbu…
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
This evening in Columbus: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to b…