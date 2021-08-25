 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

