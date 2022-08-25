Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.