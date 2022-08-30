Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Columbus, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

