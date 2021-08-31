 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News