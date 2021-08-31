The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is…
Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunda…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, t…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzl…