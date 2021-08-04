Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.