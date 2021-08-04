Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave th…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees t…
For the drive home in Columbus: Generally fair. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Wi…