The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees t…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave th…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect peri…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to …