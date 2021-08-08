The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave th…
This evening in Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Win…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees t…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect peri…