Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.