Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

Local Weather

