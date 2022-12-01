 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

