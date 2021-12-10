 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News