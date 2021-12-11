 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

Local Weather

