Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Columbus, NE
