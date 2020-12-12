Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 12-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12PM CST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.