Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

