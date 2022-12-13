Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.