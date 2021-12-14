Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.