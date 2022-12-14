It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…