Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.