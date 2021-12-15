Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 d…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …