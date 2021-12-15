Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

 Skip to main content
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

