Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

