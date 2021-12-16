Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees toda…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 d…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 24F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasiona…