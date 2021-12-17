Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees toda…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 d…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 24F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasiona…