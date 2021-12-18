 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

