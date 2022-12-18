It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE
