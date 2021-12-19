 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

