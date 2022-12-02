Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Columbus, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Columbus, NE
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Overcast. A shower of rain or wet snow possible late. Low 28F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a go…