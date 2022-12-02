 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Columbus, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

