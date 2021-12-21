Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE

 Skip to main content
Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

