Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.33. Today's for…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's lo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degr…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees.…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?