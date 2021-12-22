Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.