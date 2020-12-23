It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Columbus, NE
