It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. A -6-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Columbus, NE
