Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.