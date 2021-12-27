Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.