Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.