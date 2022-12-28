Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Columbus, NE
